SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police and the California Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk, missing man last seen Tuesday morning.
Frank Ortega, 76, was last seen near the intersection of South 21st and East San Fernando streets around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the CHP said. He suffers from a medical condition that may make him disoriented.
Ortega is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and is using a walker.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call 911.
