



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants announced Friday the death of one of the franchise’s star players from the team’s New York era, pitcher Johnny Antonelli.

The Giants said Antonelli passed away Friday morning in Rochester, New York. He was 89 years old.

Antonelli was a six-time All-Star in the mid to late 50s for the New York Giants, and a World Series champion in 1954. He also led the majors in ERA in 1954.

The lefty pitched seven seasons for the Giants from 1954 to 1960. Antonelli started Game 2 of the 1954 World Series, allowing just one run in a complete-game win against the Cleveland Indians. He returned to the mound in Game 4, closing out the game and the series sweep with a scoreless ninth.

During his career with the Giants, he posted a record of 108-84 with a 3.13 ERA in 280 games. Antonelli also played for the Boston/Milwaukee Braves for four seasons, sandwiched around a two-year stint in the U.S. Army before joining the Giants in 1954. He was traded to the Cleveland Indians in 1961 and finished the season back with the Milwaukee Braves before retiring.

“The news today of the passing of Johnny Antonelli brings great sadness to our organization,” said Larry Baer, Giants President & Chief Executive Officer in a statement. “Johnny was one of the all-time great Giants and was part of our rich history in the 1950s. He enjoyed visiting Oracle Park for alumni reunions and other events and I’m thankful for the laughs we shared over the years. Our condolences go out to the Antonelli family for their tremendous loss and we extend our thoughts to Johnny’s teammates, his friends, and to all those touched by his passing.”