SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A small plane with landing gear problems made an emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport Friday morning.

The private plane, a Piper Malibu carrying four people, originated from the Idaho Falls Regional airport. The plane had been circling the airport since around 10:30 a.m.

Airport personnel at Mineta San Jose doused one of the runways with fire-prevention foam ahead of the landing.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane was a Piper PA-46 and the pilot reported a problem with the plane’s landing gear.

The plane landed safely on the runway despite having no landing gear, sliding to a stop after landing on its belly. The plane touched down short of the area where the fire-prevention foam was spread.

All airport operations were suspended while emergency crews responded to the emergency landing. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

