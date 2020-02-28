CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm brush fire currently burning on San Bruno Mountain late Friday morning.

The fire was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that a second alarm had been called at 10:53 a.m.

Daly City Police said the fire was burning near Alta Vista and Caroline. Police units are at the scene.

The fire was visible from the freeway and San Francisco International Airport. SF Fire said North County Fire was responding to the fire.

Cal Fire San Mateo is also responding to the fire.

A third alarm was called at around 11:20 a.m. The fire had grown to 3-4 acres as of that time. Cal Fire San Mateo said the fire began in the Battle Trail area as a 20 foot by 20 foot spot fire before spreading.

The San Mateo County Alert System sent out a message saying the half-acre fire was burning in San Bruno State and County Park near the picnic area. The fire has a slow rate of spread and no evacuations have been ordered.

Citizens are asked to please avoid the area.

