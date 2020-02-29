Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 4-alarm fire caused a warehouse to collapse in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the fire at the warehouse in an industrial area near Toland Street and Evans Avenue, around 8 p.m.
A fire department spokesman confirmed the building collapsed but said it was not certain if anyone was inside.
Smoke from the fire impacted traffic on Interstate 280, causing delays. Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area.
Watch on #Periscope: 4th ALARM FIRE TOLAND AND EVANS MEDIA STAGING EVANS AND MARIN MEDIA UPDATE AT 945 PMhttps://t.co/Igls20mr3n
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2020
