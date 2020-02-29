CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:4-Alarm fire, Bayview, Collapse, Fire, San Francisco, Warehouse


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 4-alarm fire caused a warehouse to collapse in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the warehouse in an industrial area near Toland Street and Evans Avenue, around 8 p.m.

A fire department spokesman confirmed the building collapsed but said it was not certain if anyone was inside.

Smoke from the fire impacted traffic on Interstate 280, causing delays. Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments