Find Desserts And More At Downtown Berkeley's New Hui Lau ShanCraving desserts? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hui Lau Shan, the new addition is located at 2282 Fulton St. in Downtown Berkeley.

San Francisco's 3 Favorite Spots To Find Low-Priced CrepesHoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable creperies around San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the top spots to venture when cravings strike.

SF Eats: Chocolate Shop Nears Castro Debut, Rhea's Deli Launches Bibimbap Pop-UpHere's the latest in SF food news. In this edition: a "whimsical" chocolate brand prepares to debut its Castro shop, a pizzeria relocates from Divisadero to the Lower Haight, and a Korean deli launches a weekend bibimbap pop-up.

Oakland Eats: CREAM Closes Oakland Shop; Brown Sugar Kitchen Owner Plots New Lake Merritt CafeHere's the latest in Oakland food news. In this edition: an ice cream sandwich shop unexpectedly departs Rockridge, the Oakland Museum of California is getting a new soul-food cafe.

Berkeley's 4 Best Farmers MarketsWondering where to find the best farmers markets in Berkeley?

3 Favorite Low-Priced Chocolatiers And Chocolate Shops In San FranciscoLooking to try the best chocolatiers and chocolate shops in San Francisco?