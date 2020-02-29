



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the first U.S. death from the coronavirus being reported Saturday morning, a new interactive map from Johns Hopkins lets users track the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in real-time.

The interactive map is the work of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins and it shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by location worldwide plus the total number of deaths. On the positive side, the map also displays the number of people who have recovered from the disease.

The data for the tracker come from the World Health Organization Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as official European and Chinese sources.

The World Health Organization says the risk of the new coronavirus expanding worldwide is now “very high.”

There are now more than 85,000 cases globally — most of them in China where the virus originated — and more than 2,900 deaths. As health officials try to contain the virus, it continues to put millions of people in the U.S. on edge and roil international equities markets.

