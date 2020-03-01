SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Air Canada flight returned to San Francisco International Airport Sunday shortly after take-off, making an emergency landing and quickly evacuating the 71 passengers aboard using the plane’s emergency slides, officials said.

Air Canada said the plane — Air Canada Express JAZZ flight 8839 to Vancouver — had taken off as scheduled from SFO at 8:18 a.m. But the Canadair Regional twin engine jet’s crew almost immediately reported smoke in the cockpit and a lavatory.

Air traffic controllers ordered the plane to quickly return to the airport and fire trucks and emergency crews were rolled out onto Runway 28R.

The plane safely landed, rolled to a stop on the runway and the passengers and crew were forced to use the evacuation slides to get off the jet.

Evacuation on Air Canada flight Sfo pic.twitter.com/OZu4DIERBN — skip Hovorka (@twuskip1) March 1, 2020

Aman Dhillon was on the flight and posted a video of the passengers standing on the tarmac as fire crews were nearby. He tweeted that passengers also departed the plane using the wing exits and jumped to the ground.

So Saturday begins with an emergency landing and jumping off the plane's wing. #SFO #AirCanada pic.twitter.com/yrFY6L6eIm — Aman Dhillon (@DhillonJr) March 1, 2020

No injuries were immediately reported. Buses transported the passengers to the terminal. The FAA was investigating the incident