



ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County coroner’s office confirmed the identity Monday of an 11-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a passing vehicle in Antioch last week.

Antioch resident Elijah Holland was struck and killed Thursday by a passing vehicle as he attempted to cross Lone Tree Way outside of a crosswalk near Deer Valley Road. The Antioch Police Department responded to the collision around 6:45 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to a hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with Antioch police officers investigating the collision. The driver was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the boy’s family to pay for his burial. The account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-elijah-andrew-holland had raised more than $4,600 as of Monday morning.

On the website, the family said Elijah was hit while crossing the street with his brother on their way back from a nearby park.

“He was the best son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin,” the family said on the site. “Our family will never be the same.”

