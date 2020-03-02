SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at Mission College in Santa Clara as police continue to search for a suspect armed with a knife at the school, according to school officials.
The school posted information about the person armed with a knife in the school’s Gillmor Center at 3000 College Boulevard in Santa Clara just before 1 p.m.
Mission College
Shelter In Place. Police responding to person with a knife in Gilmour Center.
Updates posted on Mission social media and District website
— Mission College (@go2MissionSC) March 2, 2020
An emergency alert was also issued about the shelter-in-place order by campus police. The school confirmed the order was still in place as of 1:13 p.m.
Authorities are searching for a white male suspect in his 50s with grey curly hair, medium build approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. The suspect was wearing circular eyeglasses and a black and blue flannel shirt and was spotted in the Gillmor Center bathroom armed with a knife with a 3-4 inch silver blade, according to police.
The shelter-in-place order was lifted at around 1:30 p.m. after Santa Clara police and campus police searched the campus but were unable to locate the individual.
Anyone who sees the individual can contact 911 or call District Police at 408-299-3233.
