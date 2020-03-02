



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Polls in the Bay Area open at 7 a.m. on Super Tuesday. California is the biggest prize on the map by far, with more than 400 delegates at stake.

Carrying signs that read “Chinese for Mike 2020,” supporters walked through Chinatown in San Francisco in a final push before Super Tuesday. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will appear on ballots Tuesday for the first time. It will be the first test with voters after spending half a billion dollars of his own money on his campaign.

“We’re optimistic, but I think obviously he came in late,” said supporter Steven Lee, part owner of Sam Wo Restaurant. “We’re all businessmen here, so we think of him as a businessman.”

At the Team Warren “Get Out The Vote” phone bank in North Beach, volunteers were busy making calls Monday evening. The campaign says last month they raised $29 million, with $250,000 coming from first time donors.

In the Tenderloin, Bernie Sanders volunteers went door to door.

“I’m voting and I’m out here for Bernie because I support a Green New Deal, I support Medicare For All and I support education,” said volunteer Teddy Barger. “I don’t want my friends to be drowning under debt.”

Bernie Sanders led the latest CBS Poll Monday evening over the remaining Democratic candidates at 31% for first choice voters.

“I was very surprised to learn about Pete Buttigieg,” said Janel Abrahami of San Francisco. “I did not see that coming. And it doesn’t impact my decision today. I had always been behind Warren.”

In California, more than 2.7 million voters had returned ballots in early voting as of Monday. Paul Baldo was one of them.

“I voted for Amy Klobuchar. I really like her politics. I think she could definitely bring people together and unfortunately she did drop out, but a vote is a vote,” said Baldo of San Francisco. “I still wanted to express my ideas through that.”