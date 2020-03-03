PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A nine-year-old boy has gone missing in Petaluma and authorities are looking for both him and also trying to contact his mother.

Santiago Barros was last seen last night around 9:30 p.m. at his home on the 400 block of Marty Lane in Petaluma. He was discovered missing by his father at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Barros may be in the care of his mother, Autumn Stone. Sheriff’s investigators are seeking them both.

Barros was last seen wearing blue and green pajamas as seen in the photo. Barros is described as 4’5” tall, weighing approximately 70 pounds, has long blond hair and brown eyes.

A county Search and Rescue team has been dispatched to the area to look for Barros.

Anyone with information on either Stone or Barros’ whereabouts, or who have seen them, were urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch center at (707) 565-2121 or call 911.