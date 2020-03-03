SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials attempted to calm rising fears over the coronavirus Tuesday after two more patients were confirmed to be infected with the illness.

Meanwhile, Berkeley city officials announced their first case of coronavirus — a resident had been exposed to the disease while traveling overseas.

“While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for,” said Dr. Lisa Hernandez. “There are steps that all of us in the community can take now to improve basic hygiene and also prepare for a wider spread in the future.”

In the South Bay, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the two new diagnosis increased the number of confirmed cases within the county to 11 since the outbreak began nearly two months ago.

“Due to our almost daily increase in cases, the public health Department is issuing new guidance today to protect the health of vulnerable individuals,” she said. “We ask for the public’s help in sharing these new recommendations, staying calm, and following prior guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control.”

Cody said an investigation was underway to determine how the two individuals contracted the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.

At this time, health officials said, only two cases have been determined to be from community transmission; four were travel related; three were close contacts to known cases; and the two new cases remain under investigation.

Dr. George Han, Deputy Health Officer for the County of Santa Clara, tried to quell fears saying that most cases are mild and recoverable. So far there have been more than 100 cases in the United States with nine reported deaths all in Washington state associated with an elder care facility.

“It is important to remember that, for about 80% of the population, this disease will be mild. While many persons in our community may get sick, the vast majority will recover,” Han said. “The added measures are being used to protect those in our community who are likely at greatest risk for having severe disease.”

The County Public Health Department is recommending that organizations that primarily serve seniors or medically vulnerable individuals: