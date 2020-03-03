OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police and CHP worked together Tuesday afternoon to arrest four suspects in Oakland who were allegedly spotted carjacking a vehicle, according to authorities.
At approximately 9:19 a.m. a fixed-wing CHP airplane and Oakland officers observed the carjacking of a vehicle by four suspects on the 3400 block of Davis Street.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., the vehicle was seen on the 2200 block of 35th Avenue with all four suspects entering a market at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Davis Street. Officers surrounded the building and were able to negotiate with the suspects until they surrendered peacefully.
Oakland Police along with CHP fixed wing airplane observe a vehicle taken in a car jacking with four occupants. Vehicle stopped parked @ 35/Davis all 4 occupants went into the store. Officers were able to surround the building & encourage a peaceful surrender. All 4 arrested. pic.twitter.com/bMDHkt7EPI
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 3, 2020
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Oakland police.
