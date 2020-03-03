REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Early voting results Tuesday night showed that San Mateo County voters were on track to approve a handful of bonds and measures benefiting local school districts.

With 55 percent approval required to pass, 59.55 percent of voters in the Jefferson Union High School District voted to approve Measure J, which would allow the district to issue more than $28 million in bonds to fund repairs at Jefferson, Oceana, Terra Nova, Thornton, Westmoor and Adult-Ed

high schools.

In the Brisbane School District, with 55 percent approval required, 55.21 percent of voters are supporting Measure K, which would authorize the district to issue $27 million in bonds to fund building and classroom repairs and upgrades.

Just over 55 percent of voters in the Burlingame Elementary School District were also supporting Measure O, which would allow the district to issue $97 million in bonds for classroom improvements. A 55 percent majority is needed for the measure’s passage.

In the San Carlos School District, with a two-thirds majority necessary to pass, 68 percent of voters were supporting Measure N, which would allow the district to increase its annual parcel tax from $246.60 to $334.60 per parcel for the next eight years.

A $385 million bond measure in the San Mateo Unified High School District and parcel tax increase measures in the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District and Portola Valley School District were all short of their required vote thresholds to pass.