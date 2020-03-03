SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With hundreds of California voters still waiting in long lines at the close of polling, Democratic primary candidate Bernie Sanders asked a federal court to issue an emergency order to keep polls open for an extra 2 hours.
In California, polling places must allow people to vote if they are in line by 8 p.m. The Sanders campaign wants provisional ballots made available to voters who arrive after 8 p.m.
In the document filed in a U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, lists seventeen locations in Southern California, many with wait times of more than 2 hours.
Silicon Valley U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna echoed Sen. Sanders, and tweeted around 8:30 p.m., “What matters most right now is that people who are still waiting to vote in California STAY IN LINE. We can’t become complacent. Every vote and every delegate counts.”
