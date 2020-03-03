



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The fate of Proposition 13–the state’s measure to authorize $15 billion in bonds for public schools–was unclear following early returns on California Primary Election Day.

Prop 13 is a $15 billion bond to repair and modernize aging schools, many of which are more than a half-century old and have issues ranging from leaky roofs and old wiring to toxic mold.

In early returns, “no” votes were leading, but the margin tightened as the night wore on. Proposition 13 needs a simple majority to pass.

58% voted “No” and 42% voted “Yes” as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, with 49% of precincts reporting.

FULL LOCAL RESULTS:

And other measures and local positions were being voted on across the Bay Area on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO

Measure E would restrict new offices from being built in San Francisco if the city can’t meet state-mandated affordable housing goals. But as KPIX’s Susie Steimle said in her series Project Home, the city never meets those goals. Measure E needs a majority to pass–it had 54% “Yes” and 46% “No” votes with 42% of precincts reporting at 10 p.m.

Measure D is will fine property owners who leave their retail store fronts empty. It requires a two-thirds majority to pass and looked to be heading there; 66% voted “Yes” and 34% voted “No” as of 10 p.m.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Measure C in Santa Clara County would establish six districts and one city council member would be elected in each district. A majority is required to pass, and 60% were in favor with 40% against it at 10 p.m., with 24% of precincts reporting.

Measure E is a property transfer tax that would generate $70 million for the general fund. 53% of voters were for Measure E, with 95% precincts reporting at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sonoma County Supervisors Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins are leading their challengers to retain their seats on the board and incumbent Shirlee Zane is trailing former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey in her bid for a fourth term, according to unofficial election results.

Gorin has 57.5% and Sonoma City Councilman David Cook has 41.5% of the votes in District 1 with 88.6% of the precincts

reporting.

Hopkins has 78% of the vote and challenger Mike Hilber has 21.2% of the votes with 85.7% of the precincts in the District 5 results. Zane has 44.6% and Coursey has 54.3% of the vote in District 3 with 93.5% of the precincts reporting.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Measure C in Alameda County has been called the Care for Kids Ordinance. A half cent sales tax would improve early health care and education for children.

Measure D is meant to help with fire response times in unincorporated communities. Bonds will also help with fire station repairs. It requires a two-thirds vote to pass.

In Emeryville, Measure F adds a quarter cent sales tax to help with public safety, much of it revolving around police and fire resources. It also needs two-thirds to pass.

Oakland’s Measure Q is a parcel tax of about $150, which will mostly go toward homeless services as well as getting people into homeless shelters. Measure Q also needs a two-thirds vote to pass.

MARIN COUNTY

Voters in Sonoma and Marin counties are rejecting a 30-year extension of a quarter-cent sales tax for the operation of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s SMART train, according to Tuesday’s initial results.

Measure I needs two-thirds percent approval and received only 47.2 percent of mail-in votes as of Tuesday in Sonoma County. Measure I received 50.6 percent approval of mail-in voters with 25 of 157 precincts reporting in Marin County. The existing tax expires in 2029.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Incumbent Supervisor Federal Glover, seeking his sixth and what he says would be his final term on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, was leading after early returns Tuesday night over challengers Gus Kramer and Sean Trambley.

With only mail ballots counted after polls closed at 8 p.m., Glover had 49.4% of the vote. Kramer, Contra Costa County’s assessor for the past 26 years, had 27.2%, and Martinez planning commissioner Trambley 23.4% .

Unless Tuesday night’s winner gets more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-getters will face off in the general election in November.

Measure J — a 35-year half-cent sales tax to raise money for local roads, buses, rail, ferries and other transportation improvement projects in Contra Costa County — appears to have fallen far short of the two-thirds approval needed to pass, according to initial results.

The measure had gotten 48.1% approval on mail-in ballots, and 51.9% disapproval. Measure J would raise an estimated $103 million over the 35 years to “directly benefit Contra Costa County residents.”

