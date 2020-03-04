SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno were looking for a suspect in an armed carjacking at the Tanforan shopping mall.
Officers responded at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday to the Target parking structure at the Shops at Tanforan just off of Interstate Highway 380 in San Bruno.
The investigation determined a suspect approached the victim as he was getting into his vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded the keys to the vehicle, police said.
The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle, a white 2012 Chevy Malibu, toward El Camino Real.
Police described the suspect was described as a Polynesian or Hispanic male adult in his mid-20s, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a dark blue hoodie and a bandana covering the lower portion of his face.
Anyone with any information about the case was urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
