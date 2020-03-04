SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision Tuesday evening, marking the ninth traffic fatality in San Jose this year, police said.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the scene on Monterey Road at Valleyhaven Way, where the adult male motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on Monterey Road approaching Valleyhaven Way when it collided with a 2015 Jeep that made a left turn from southbound Monterey Road to eastbound Valleyhaven Way.

The woman driving the Jeep and a child passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the victim’s name after they confirm identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Eliseo Malvido at (408) 277-4654.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.