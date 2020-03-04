SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will return to the lineup Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced. It will be the first time Curry’s played since breaking his left hand in October.
Stephen Curry will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/BIYevShRs6
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020
Curry, often said to be itching to play while he sat out on the sidelines for months, was excited about the news over social media. He tweeted a humorous video of his face with a voice in the background exclaiming, “I’m baaaaaack!”
About time!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yVs6r4UTZI
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 5, 2020
Curry missed 58 consecutive games after he injured his hand in the fifth game of the season against the Phoenix Suns.
The Warriors are currently the worst team in the league, boasting a 14-48 record, but they have won two of their last three games. Thursday’s game at home, a wildly different version of last year’s NBA Finals, will be the first time Curry plays with newly acquired forward Andrew Wiggins.
Earlier in the week, Curry practiced with the Warriors’ G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, to get some active contact and game speed practice in before his return.
