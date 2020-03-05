



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Health officials in Sonoma County confirmed a second case of presumptive coronavirus infection in a patient who was on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services said the patient, along with another patient from the cruise ship, were in isolation rooms at a hospital.

The department received a list of 78 Sonoma County residents who were on the Grand Princess cruise between Feb. 11-21, DHS spokesman Rohish Lal said.

Twenty-five of the 78 people took the shuttle back to Sonoma County and two of them tested positive for the virus. The Department of Health Services is contacting the shuttle passengers to make them aware of the positive cases, Lal said.

ALSO READ:

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The cruise passengers’ 14-day window of risk from the virus exposure will end Friday evening, and if the passengers have not exhibited symptoms by then, they will be considered not a risk from the exposure on the cruise, Lal said.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will discuss the county’s response to the threat of the novel coronavirus. The board ratified a Declaration of Local Emergency and a Public Health Emergency on Wednesday.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Celeste Philip said the county hopes to receive test kits for the virus this week. Tests of specimens currently have been conducted in a lab locally in Richmond or nationally at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The county has established a 211 phone line for residents with questions about the virus, and its Emergency Operations Center was activated Tuesday and is partially open.

“We’re getting a barrage of calls from people who think they are infected,” Board Chair Susan Gorin said.



© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.