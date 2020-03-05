SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a suspect in a series of molotov cocktail arsons set off in the downtown and Rose Garden area of San Jose, authorities said.
San Jose police identified the suspect as 34-year-old San Jose resident Brian Gillean, who was known to frequent many of the areas that were targeted.
Police said multiple fires were set on February 23 and March 3 with molotov cocktails thrown at structures and walkways, causing minor damage. The suspect fled the scene and was not located.
On Wednesday, witnesses called police to say someone was tossing molotov cocktails out of a vehicle and onto the sidewalk around 1:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of Emory St. in San Jose, police said.
Using the information provided by witnesses, officers arrested Gillean that evening at about 9:28 p.m. in the area of South 5th Street and East William Street in San Jose, police said.
He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on felony arson charges and a no-bail felony warrant for probation violation.
Investigators are still looking for additional information on these arson fires. Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Jose Fire Department Tip Line at (408) 272-7766.
You must log in to post a comment.