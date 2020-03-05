NOVATO (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested and plants from an illegal pot grow seized in an alleged distribution operation that sold marijuana to students at several schools including Novato High, authorities said.
Novato police said 19-year-old Diego Kane-Sorto and 22-year-old Miguel Moises were being held on a variety of drug-related charges.
According to investigators, while working at a local high school campus a Novato Police School Resource Officer received information pertaining to the sales of marijuana on campus.
Further investigation conducted by the Novato Response Team and the Marin County Major Crimes Task Force revealed that two adult males had conspired to sell marijuana to local high school students.
Kane-Sorto, a Petaluma resident, and Moises, of Richmond, were positively identified and arrested. Officers subsequently conducted searches at residences in Richmond and Petaluma. As a result of the searches, over 140 marijuana plants, packaging materials, and evidence of drug sales were seized.
We encourage our community members to report criminal activity by texting TIP NOVATO to 888777 or by email at crimetips@novato.org. Together we can create a safer Novato.
