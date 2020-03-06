BERKELEY (CBS SF) – An 18-year-old man has been charged with assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury for six drive-by paintball attacks in South Berkeley last month that injured a dozen people, police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

One of the victims suffered a substantial facial injury, according to police.

Daylon Davis of Berkeley is accused by police and prosecutors of driving by victims and shooting them with paintballs in the incidents on February 9 and 10.

Investigators identified Davis as the suspect in the attacks and a few days later they found his vehicle parked on a street in South Berkeley and located the suspected paintball gun in the trunk, police said.

Detectives didn’t find Davis when they later went to his home but they found a stolen firearm as well as two bags of paintballs containing 1,000 paint pellets, according to police.

Davis surrendered at Berkeley police headquarters on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him on Wednesday.

In addition to assault, Davis is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis, who lists his occupation as a Starbucks barista, is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $60,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on March 12 to enter a plea.