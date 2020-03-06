CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
BERKELEY (CBS SF) – An 18-year-old man has been charged with assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury for six drive-by paintball attacks in South Berkeley last month that injured a dozen people, police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

One of the victims suffered a substantial facial injury, according to police.

Daylon Davis of Berkeley is accused by police and prosecutors of driving by victims and shooting them with paintballs in the incidents on February 9 and 10.

Investigators identified Davis as the suspect in the attacks and a few days later they found his vehicle parked on a street in South Berkeley and located the suspected paintball gun in the trunk, police said.

Daylon Davis. (Berkeley Police Department)

Detectives didn’t find Davis when they later went to his home but they found a stolen firearm as well as two bags of paintballs containing 1,000 paint pellets, according to police.

Davis surrendered at Berkeley police headquarters on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him on Wednesday.

In addition to assault, Davis is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis, who lists his occupation as a Starbucks barista, is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $60,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on March 12 to enter a plea.

 

