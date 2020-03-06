SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials have asked businesses, residents and even sports team to consider any large gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

James Williams, the acting director of the county’s emergency operations center, announced on Thursday that the number of Santa Clara County residents who now have been diagnosed with coronavirus has risen to 20 — by far the most in any one county in the state. As a state, California now has more then 60 confirmed cases.

Thursday night’s San Jose Sharks game against the Minnesota Wild at the SAP Center still went on as planned only hours after the county health department said it wasn’t a good idea due to the threat of spreading the illness.

“We recommend postponing or canceling large events or mass gatherings, particularly those where people gather more closely than arms length of one another,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s Health Officer.

Fans had a number of reasons why they felt comfortable going against the health department’s advice, like Luke Iverson, who is from Minnesota and a huge Wild fan.

“I wouldn’t miss this,” he said. “We brought our hand sanitizer, so lets hope not to have any bad situations.”

Sharks fan Vanessa Portillo felt likewise.

“I know it’s such a big thing, but for me it’s like, it’s getting serious but it’s not as serious, so I think I’ll be OK going out,” she said.

Gary Linford said it was up to the individual fan.

“If they don’t want to come, let them not come,” he told KPIX 5. “f you feel comfortable, then fine.”

In the ice, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and assist as the Wild extended their mastery on the road, beating the Sharks 3-2. Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Wild. Minnesota won its sixth consecutive road game and moved ahead of Vancouver for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Sharks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, got goals from Stefan Noesen and Joe Thornton.

The Health Department’s warning extends beyond sporting events to include any type of big gathering like San Jose’s film festival CineQuest, concerts, and conferences.

A spokesperson for the SAP center said right now they’re not cancelling any upcoming events, but are taking it on a case by case basis.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “SAP Center undergoes a rigorous cleaning procedure after each and every event with particular attention paid to high traffic, high public contact areas. Many areas will receive additional, enhanced measures throughout the course of events for the foreseeable future.”

The CineQuest Film Festival will continue this week.

The San Jose Earthquakes also released a statement Thursday saying: “The Earthquakes organization is aware of the recent COVID-19 updates from the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department. Public health and safety are our top priorities and we are coordinating with local agencies, the CDC, MLS officials and upcoming opponent Minnesota United FC to ensure the proper measures are taken to protect our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates regarding Saturday’s match at Earthquakes Stadium.”