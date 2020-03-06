NOVATO (CBS SF) — A man was stabbed in Novato Friday, allegedly by his roommate who was later found with his own self-inflicted stab wounds, according to police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Diablo Ave. at 7:31 a.m. Friday and found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times inside an apartment. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It was not immediately known where the stabbing occured. About three hours later, Novato police investigators found the crime scene as well as a 36-year-old male suspect who was suffering “significant injuries” from self-inflicted stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment and was also listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined the two men are roommates and that the suspect attacked the victim with a knife while the victim was asleep. The victim fled the apartment during the attack to seek help and contacted a co-worker who called 911, police said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were immediately identified. The suspect will be booked at Marin County Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon as soon as he is medically cleared, police said.