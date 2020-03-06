DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspected drunk driver led police on a chase along Danville streets Friday morning before being stopped, tasered and arrested, authorities said.

Danville police identified the suspect as 53-year old James Reidy of Concord. Police began receiving calls at 11:23 a.m. about a reckless driver on El Capitan Drive near the Iron Horse Trail who was speeding and driving with the driver-side door open.

Responding officers found the vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, traveling north on Camino Ramon and began chasing it. Reidy allegedly drove the Camry on the wrong side of the street and into oncoming traffic before making a U-turn near the Sycamore Valley Road intersection and returning south.

The car then left the roadway, going over the curb and onto the soft shoulder and coming to a halt, police said.

Reidy allegedly refused officers’ commands and resisted attempts to handcuff him. One officer then shot Reidy with a Taser and he was taken into custody after being treated at the scene for minor abrasions, police said.

Reidy was also being sought by both Concord Police and the California Highway Patrol for incidents in that city for allegedly colliding with several vehicles while on Interstate Highway 680.

Reidy was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on drunk driving charges, driving the wrong way while fleeing from police, and a probation violation.

“This is another example of how the police/community partnership helps keep Danville safe,” Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said in a statement. “The community members deserve credit for helping guide officers to the vehicle, which allowed us to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”