BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley are investigating an aggravated assault with a knife that happened early Friday morning, according to authorities.
The incident occurred at 2:44 a.m. on Channing Way, east of Telegraph Avenue, according to the University of California Police Department.
Police said one suspect was seen fleeing the scene west on Channing Way on Foot.
No description of the suspect has been provided by police as of late Friday morning. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
