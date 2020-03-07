SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Six San Francisco residents, three men and three women, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to eight, according to a statement from the city’s Department of Public Health released Saturday afternoon.

STATEMENT FROM S.F. DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH:

The San Francisco Department of Public Health today reported presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in six San Francisco residents, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to eight.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH) lab conducted COVID-19 tests for the patients and found positive results. All six people are isolated at home in good condition. Each of them has had known contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19.

“These newly confirmed cases are an indication of the increasing circulation of coronavirus in the community, as expected, given the patterns in our state, region and our own city,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. “San Franciscans should remain calm, and take appropriate steps for heightened precautions.

“Today’s new information reinforces the need for all San Franciscans to follow our recommendations for social distancing that the Mayor released yesterday. They are intended to reduce the spread of the virus and protect community health. In order to decrease the impact of coronavirus on our community, we must reduce the times and places when people come together.”

Of the six patients, 3 are women and 3 are men. Two patients are in their 20s, three in their 40s, and one in their 50s. The Department of Public Health is working with the patients and their families to ensure that their health is monitored, and all precautions are being taken to protect their health and the health of the public.

To protect patient privacy, San Francisco will not be releasing further patient information.