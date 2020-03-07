Comments
STANFORD (KPIX) – Stanford University has canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the Winter quarter due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, instructors will post lectures online and final exams will have to be administered in a take-home format.
The extra precautions were being taken after the university announced that a School of Medicine faculty member tested positive for the virus.
Stanford also says two undergrad students were possibly exposed to the virus.
They are currently in isolation.
