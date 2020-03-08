RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A suspect wanted for a serious assault was arrested Sunday evening after an hours long barricade situation at a Richmond home, police said.
Police closed off the area in the 500 block of South 5th Street in the Santa Fe neighborhood, north of Interstate Highway 580, and warned motorists to avoid the area, though they didn’t initially disclose what warranted the police activity.
Richmond Police said on Twitter around 11:30 p.m. that officers successfully apprehended a barricaded suspect, who was wanted for “a serious assault.”
**UPDATE***
Richmond police officers successfully arrested the barricaded suspect wanted for a serious assault. There is no threat to the community and the scene has been lifted. https://t.co/6Y7RjjWMB5
— Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) March 9, 2020
Police said there is currently no threat to the community and have since lifted the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.