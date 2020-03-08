SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Bloomingdale’s opened a three-story flagship store in San Jose’s Westfield Valley Fair Mall as an anchor to the Silicon Valley shopping center’s billion dollar expansion.
The 150,000 square foot designer store officially opened on Thursday but the company held a slate of events all weekend, including working with and donating to Bay Area-based organizations.
On the store’s opening, proceeds went to The Silicon Valley Education Foundation, a nonprofit providing STEM programs. On Friday, a cocktail celebration was held with proceeds going to Save the Redwoods League, an organization protecting redwood forests. On Sunday, a kids’ fashion show was held for the Family Giving Tree, a Bay Area volunteer and philanthropy program.
Bloomingdale’s on Wednesday also held a pre-opening event with the San Francisco 49ers Foundation, which seeks to harness football to educate and empower Bay Area youth.
“We’re excited to introduce the community to our newest Bloomingdale’s store, created especially for the Silicon Valley lifestyle,” said Frank Berman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Bloomingdale’s.
