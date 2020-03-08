SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco on Sunday night were able to extinguish a one-alarm structure fire on Dolores Street near Noe Valley that was captured in a dramatic video.

The Twitter account for San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 first posted about the fire at 6:39 p.m., reporting that crews were at the scene of a fire at 933 Dolores Street.

The San Francisco Fire Department later clarified that units had responded to calls regarding the fire at around 6:19 p.m. By shortly before 7 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control.

1ST ALARM, 933 DOLORES ST, SF, dispatched at 18:19 hrs and UNDER CONTROL at 1857 hrs — At this time no reported injuries and unknown displaced if any– Fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/4hKzX2u829 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 9, 2020

Neighborhood residents Jeffrey Contaldo and Susie Denegree Contaldo posted a video on Facebook that showed how quickly the upper story of the structure was engulfed in flames.

Contaldo said that the top floor appeared to be under construction with the middle apartment being used as an Airbnb short-term rental.

“I had to scream at the people in the Airbnb apartment, ‘Get out! There’s a fire above you!'” explained Contaldo. “They didn’t leave until they felt the water from the firefighters coming down on them.”

San Francisco Fire officials said there were no injuries in the fire, but were unsure if any residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is being investigated.