Comments
FELTON (CBS SF) — A man fleeing from California Highway Patrol officers in Santa Cruz drove directly into a parking lot where multiple agencies were conducting an active shooter training exercise.
The suspect, a 55-year-old Santa Cruz man, fled from CHP officers on Sunday afternoon and drove straight into the training exercise at Roaring Camp Railroad in Felton, CHP Santa Cruz said.
The training was being held with CHP, State Parks, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and numerous fire and emergency personnel. The pursuing CHP officer was assisted by “numerous law enforcement officers” as the scene unfolded.
The suspect was arrested for evading officers and for driving under the influence.
You must log in to post a comment.