



MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Marin County on Monday confirmed an older resident of the county who went on the Grand Princess sea cruise to Mexico in February has been diagnosed as the county’s first case of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The man is being treated at a Marin County hospital, and county public health officials have isolated and are evaluating people who were in close contact with him, according to the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

A previous COVID-19 case in the county was an asymptomatic patient that was transferred from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield to a local hospital. That patient remained well and was released to return home outside of Marin County.

“With over 100 cases statewide, we’re unfortunately not surprised to see a case here in Marin,” Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and working in concert with the CDC, California Department of Public Health and regional health departments,” Willis said.

Marin County officials said they are not issuing cancellations of large gatherings at this time. Older adults and those with existing medical vulnerabilities however are at greater risk for severe disease if infected, and the county health department recommends those residents consider avoiding gatherings of 100 or more people.

A community meeting about COVID-19 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Marin County Office of Education in San Rafael. Residents are encouraged to watch the meeting live on Facebook.

Marin County residents can contact the Marin HHS with non-medical COVID-19 questions by calling (415) 473-7191 or by emailing covid-19@marincounty.org.