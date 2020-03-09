



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Public Health Department officials in Santa Clara County on Monday evening announced a pending ban on public mass gatherings over 1,000 people that will be enforced by authorities.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody made the announcement early Monday evening, noting that 32 new cases have been identified since last week, bringing the county total to 43 cases of coronavirus. 21 of those cases were likely spread through community transmission.

Due to the emerging data, the health department issued the new recommendations and restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Dr. Cody said she was issuing a legal order to ban events with more than 1,000 people in attendance that goes into effect Wednesday, March 11, at midnight and will remain in place for the next three weeks.

Cody noted that the ban did not apply to airports or shopping malls and centers with people in transit. The ban also does not include office spaces or retail stores where it is unusual for people to be within an arm’s length of each other.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the individual police departments of cities in the county will be helping to enforce the ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also spoke at the press conference, offering his city’s backing of the health department’s latest move.

“We fully support today’s order to protect the health and safety of our entire community,” said Licccardo.

Earlier Monday, officials issued a release about the first death from coronavirus in the greater Bay Area.

Santa Clara County officials confirmed the patient who died was an adult female in her 60 who had been hospitalized for several weeks. The woman was the third case of COVID-19 reported by the County Public Health Department on February 28, according to officials.

The woman also was the first person in Santa Clara County confirmed to be infected with coronavirus without any known history of international travel or contact with a traveler or infected person, suggesting she contracted the virus through community contact.

The patient died at El Camino Hospital Monday morning. The Public Health Department offered its condolences to the patient’s family and friends.

“This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk,” said Dr. Cody. “We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

Health officials repeated that it is critical for individuals and organizations in the county take action to slow the spread of the virus by following all applicable guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department. The department is currently reviewing possible new recommendations and direction as it is issued.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to develop.

Additional information and the Public Health Department’s and CDC’s guidance and recommendations is available will be updated as soon as possible on the department’s website.

Also on Monday, further down the coast, Santa Cruz County confirmed a second case of the virus.

According to Santa Cruz County public health officials, the patient had recently traveled back from Seattle and likely contracted the virus during their travels. The case was confirmed on March 8, and the county released a statement on Monday.

“Unfortunately, this new case confirms that COVID-19 is present in our community and is not an isolated case,” Dr. Gail Newel, Santa Cruz County health officer, said in a statement. “I urge all community members to take steps to protect themselves and their families.”