



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two inmates from the San Joaquin County Jail who escaped from custody in San Francisco on a judge-ordered day pass last week were recaptured Tuesday, authorities said.

The inmates, identified as 23-year-old Elijah Ismael Cervantes and 34-year-old Stevie Lashawn Wilson, were among a group of five inmates who were on a day pass to be interviewed for possible acceptance into San Francisco’s Delancey Street Foundation rehabilitation program.

The five inmates had been transported by the San Joaquin County Probation Department to San Francisco Thursday morning to apply to the highly sought-after program.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, probation staffers last saw both of them at the Delancey Street site on the 600 block of Embarcadero Thursday; Cervantes was last seen at around 10:45 a.m. and Wilson went missing at around 1:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, both men were caught. At around 12:20 p.m., Wilson was brought to the San Joaquin County Jail by probation officers.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Cervantes was taken into custody by the San Joaquin County Probation Department’s AB 109 Task Force with the assistance of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fugitive Apprehension Team and U.S. Marshals after a pursuit and vehicle collision in front of St. Mary’s High School in Stockton.

Cervantes was in custody on charges of carjacking, child cruelty, battery and a parole revocation; while Wilson was in custody on charges of 2nd degree robbery, carrying unregistered loaded handgun, being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.