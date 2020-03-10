OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman was killed in Tuesday morning after being hit by a driver in East Oakland who then continued driving away from the scence, authorities said.
Oakland police responded to a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian at about 6:54 a.m. Tuesday at Bancroft Ave. and 62nd Ave. Officers found a woman down in the roadway.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined the 65-year-old woman was crossing Bancroft Ave. when she was struck by a westbound vehicle that did not stop.
The victim, and unidentified Oakland resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle was described as a late 90s white Toyota Camry with possible front end damage. There was no driver description available.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.
