



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A software engineer from Connecticut who attended the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco last month has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized.

According to Bloomberg News, the 45-year-old began to experience symptoms after returning home on February 28th. His wife said the engineer’s condition deteriorated, was hospitalized on March 6th and was placed into a medically-induced coma.

The man is currently in “guarded condition” Bloomberg reported. He was predisposed for pneumonia due to an underlying heart condition, his wife said.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

As of Tuesday, at least two cases of coronavirus have been reported in Connecticut, according to Hartford CBS affiliate WFSB.

The RSA Conference took place at the Moscone Center last month, even as more than a dozen tech companies pulled out of the conference amid concerns about the virus. Organizers said about 36,000 people attended.

Several Bay Area tech conferences have been canceled or have become online-only events as a result of the growing outbreak, including the Google Cloud Next conference scheduled for Moscone Center in April, the Google I/O conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in May, and the Facebook F8 conference at the San Jose Convention Center in June.