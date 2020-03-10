SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 100 hundred workers at the University of California Hastings College of the Law called off a strike planned for Monday morning after school officials and the workers reached a tentative contract agreement late Sunday.

The workers announced Friday they would begin their first-ever strike on Monday morning as they seek a new agreement to their contract, which expired in 2017, officials with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 said.

Despite the cost of living in the city rising within the last three years by more than 17 percent, the workers haven’t had a raise since then. Workers at the college earn an average of $56,000 per year, according to the union.

Under the new agreement, the workers will now be provided with a market salary adjustment, retroactive raises for 2018 and 2019, and three percent annual increases through 2024. Additionally, the workers will also get new pension and healthcare benefits.

“Late last night, our bargaining team together with UC Hastings Administrators came together on contract terms that will provide our members with a long overdue raise that honors the important work we do,” Jeff Herrera, AFSCME Local 3299 bargaining team member and UC Hastings library operations manager, said in a statement.

“This market-competitive agreement ensures that UC Hastings will be able to retain the skilled professionals it needs to serve students, while also ensuring our members will be able to live and work with dignity,” he said.

Workers will vote on Wednesday whether to ratify the agreement, with the AFSCME Local 3299 bargaining team recommending a yes vote.

