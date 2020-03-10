SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was caught on dramatic video throwing a rock through a bedroom window, leaving a woman’s head injured, after a brief argument in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The incident happened in the area of 15th Street and Landers in the city’s Mission District. The victim told KPIX that she heard an individual speaking outside of her window, who she believed was possibly under the influence of drugs.

A woman in the Mission took this video of a man she says was doing drugs & being very loud under her window. She told him he needed to moved along, & then this happened. The rock flew through her bedroom window, nailed her in the head. @KPIXtv @SFPD she added #recallchesaboudin pic.twitter.com/XCFiCwtI1Y — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 11, 2020

The victim said she told the man that she was trying to sleep and he got aggressive quickly. He suddenly flung a large rock through the window, which struck the victim’s forehead.

San Francisco police and paramedics were called to the scene so the victim could file a report. San Francisco police did not release any official word on the incident as of Tuesday evening.

There was also no word if the suspect was caught Tuesday evening.