



SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — San Mateo County officials are urging compassion toward the passengers from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship who are being transported to a private hotel in San Carlos for quarantine.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was notified by state and federal health officials Wednesday of the intention to house some American passengers at the hotel, owned by the private company GRM properties. The hotel can house up to 120 people and has no guests. The people being moved there will not interact with the general public, the California Office of Emergency Services.

The people being moved to San Carlos have not contracted the coronavirus but they have mild symptoms that don’t require hospitalization. They will still be screened by medical officials upon arrival at the hotel.

Federal and state officials assured San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy that the individuals pose no health or safety risks to residents or visitors of the county.

“They are now in a controlled environment managed and protected by the federal government,” Callagy said in a statement.

County supervisor Don Horsley, whose District 3 includes San Carlos, said the city has a “humanitarian responsibility” to assist during the current health crisis.

“These passengers have to go some place. We will do everything we can do help and protect out citizenry from exposure,” Horsley said.

The EOC is conducting operations and coordinating response across the county at the campus in Redwood City. EOC’s medical Services branch has also begun operating 24/7 support to federal and state efforts in housing the cruise ship passengers. Cal OES is also working with the EOC.

The county has also implemented the following measures to inform the public about coronavirus: