SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — South Bay elected leaders on Wednesday called on the Transportation Security Administration to release more information about three TSA officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport and recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The TSA in a written statement Tuesday night said that the “officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come into contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home.”

The TSA Screeners Union told KPIX that in addition to the three screeners who tested positive, 43 of their coworkers had to be quarantined because they had contact with those three individuals. A TSA spokesperson disputed that number, but did not give any other details as to what the TSA contends is the actual number.

The statement did not say what interactions the officers may have had with members of the public, prompting the call for more information by leaders that included U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo, Zoe Lofgren, Ro Khanna, and Jimmy Panetta, as well as Santa Clara County board president Cindy Chavez and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“We urge the TSA to immediately provide the public with information about the three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, beginning with the operational posts held by the employees,” the group said in a statement.

“If these employees were not in direct contact with travelers, we seek to reassure consumers. However, if the employees were posted at security checkpoints and had direct contact with travelers, we believe more information about posting locations and shift times should be made available to the public,” the statement said.

The airport is following the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s guidances for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and remains open.

“While we understand SCCPHD assesses the risk to be low of contracting COVID-19 through brief interactions, we also know the CDC is recommending a six-foot separation from infected persons,” the politicians said.

“As such, we want to make sure that recent travelers through SJC know their potential risk of exposure and follow guidance by medical professionals to monitor their health and call a healthcare facility if they begin to exhibit symptoms,” they said.

Santa Clara County public health officials issued a statement Wednesday about the risk of exposure to the coronavirus at airports.

“As many public health officials have noted, airports present an elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 given the number of people passing through from different locations.

“The risk is likely greater for airport workers, who spend long periods of time in that environment.”

Public health officials said they are not recommending the closure of the airport, but they are recommending that people avoid flying if they are at higher risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19. The officials are also asking businesses to cancel all non-essential travel.

