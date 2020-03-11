OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Bay Area native Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus after spending time in Australia, Hanks announced on Twitter Wednesday evening.
Hanks said that during their time, he and Wilson felt “a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”
He said they both had some chills as well as slight fevers. They opted to get tested for coronavirus “to play things right” and they were found to be positive. The couple is working with Australian health officials. It wasn’t clear how long it had been since the couple contracted the virus.
“We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Hanks said.
According to a report by Deadline, the couple was in Australia for preparing for the upcoming Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.
