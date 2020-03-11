MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder of his caregiver near Novato.

85-year-old John Francis Farrell allegedly shot his caregiver around 8:20 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Atherton Avenue, Sgt. Brenton Schneider said.

The female victim called 911 and said she was shot and was being driven to a local fire station, Schneider said.

The caregiver, who eventually was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, said she discarded the suspect’s firearm near a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Farrell was still inside the residence and he surrendered peacefully. The handgun was found at the scene, Schneider said.

Farrell will be booked in the Marin County Jail under $500,000 bail for attempted murder, Schneider said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.