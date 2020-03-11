



MILPITAS (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man and four juveniles were arrested after a police chase and crash in San Jose, which may have begun as an attempted armed robbery in Milpitas.

Milpitas police said the incident began Tuesday at around 1:37 p.m. when a victim reported a green Honda sedan occupied by several males was following him along the 1200 block of Great Mall Dr.

The victim told police the driver and another person with a handgun came out of the vehicle to approach him, with the gunman pointing the weapon at him. The victim ran away and the suspects chased him, police said.

Officers arrived and spotted the suspect vehicle, which took off as soon as police approached. Police chased the suspects for about four miles until they crashed into a light pole in San Jose, police said.

The 17-year-old driver suffered injuries to his head and spine and was taken to the hospital. He was cited for felony vehicle evasion and released to his parents.

The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Brandon Moreno. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of brandishing a firearm. The other three

juvenile suspects were cited and released to their parents for curfew violation.

Police said officers conducted an extensive search for the handgun but did not locate it, althought ammunition was found along the pursuit route.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Anonymous tips can be left on the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or the Milpitas Police Department Website.