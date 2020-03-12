SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom bemoaned the current status of lab testing for coronavirus as he gave an update of COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday.

At a press conference in Sacramento Thursday morning, Newsom said 198 people in the state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 21 more that the previous day’s total.

A fourth death from the virus was reported in the Los Angeles area, said Newsom.

As far as testing, Newsom said 1,573 tests have been completed in the state and 8,227 test kits are now available, with 18 state labs now performing tests as well as one private lab and four hospitals across the state.

As the testing has continued to develop among the various locations, it’s been discovered that many of the testing kits developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are missing the key components to conducts the analysis.

“The test kits do not include in every case the RNA extraction kits, the reagents, the chemicals, the solutions that are components of the broader tests. This is imperative that the federal government and labs across the United States, not just state of California, get the benefit of all the ingredients, the components of the test. I am surprised this is not more of the national conversation,” said Newsom. “I think it’s very much in line with your going to the store and purchasing a printer but forgetting to purchase the ink.”

The missing components are used to extract genetic material from the nasal and cheek swabs gathered from people being tested. The demand has for the reagents has exacerbating the backlog on the testing.

Newsom said the state is helping provide some of the missing components to state labs, while commercial labs and private hospitals are also helping fulfill the shortages of components. Newsom said Quest Diagnostics was expected to open two new labs by the end of the month, the three labs would be able to process more than 5,000 tests a day.

The state is also working to set up centralized testing sites by next week which would allow many more people around the state to be testing in a system coordinated with the private and public partners.

“They are improving but there are still challenges,” said Newsom. “We need to own up to that and we need to be forthright and honest to what those are.”

Newsom signed an order limiting non-essential gatherings in the state to no more that 250 people, with other events should be canceled or postponed until at least the end of March. Newsom’s order supercedes the guidance from the White House COVID-19 Task Force for only Santa Clara County and three counties in Washington on the 250-person limit.

Newsom said the order would affect Major League Baseball season openers in California and he expects similar limits on mass gatherings to extend to other parts of the country.

The ban on non-essential gatherings currently does not include casinos, card rooms, theaters and large amusement parks such as Disneyland, but that discussions on those type of spaces are underway.

“The complexity of their unique circumstances requires additional conversation, different kind of engagement,” said Newsom. “I assure you we are moving quickly toward a resolution in those spaces … They raise enough legitimate concerns and questions in the short run that we found it appropriate to exclude them from this general order today and advance those conversations with earnest later this afternoon and hopefully have some clarity and guidelines in the very immediate future in terms of those venues.”