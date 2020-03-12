SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was stabbed at a Sue Bierman Park, a waterfront park along San Francisco’s Embarcadero in broad daylight and the suspect was at large, police said.
The stabbing happened at around 11:30 a.m. at Sue Bierman Park just north of the Ferry Building and adjacent to the Embarcadero Center.
San Francisco police said a 34-year-old man was stabbed after getting into an altercation with another man. The suspect fled after the stabbing and the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.
Sue Bierman Park is frequented by the city’s reknowned wild parrots of Telegraph Hill as well as a number of homeless people and drug users. Police have not released any detailed description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.
