SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Police placed San Rafael High School on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to an unidentified “threat situation.”
San Rafael police said at about 2:30 p.m. they were working on gathering more information about the threat to the high school at 150 3rd St.
By 3 p.m. police issued a notification canceling the alert and that the situation had been handled. One unidentified person was reportedly detained.
No other information was immediately available.
