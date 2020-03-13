



ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Eight Alameda firefighters have been quarantined following the confirmation that one of their colleagues has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The City of Alameda announced Friday that following a positive test of the firefighter, the county’s health department was able to identify anyone the firefighter may have been exposed to COVID-19. Eight firefighters were identified and are now in isolation waiting for their test results.

The statement from the city reiterated that all Alameda fire stations were fully staffed with no reduction in capability to respond to calls.

Alameda County officials said Friday that there were four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, two of which were the first reported instances of community transmission. The county now has a total of seven coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon, county health officials said.

News of the firefighter infection also came on the same day that a coronavirus outbreak among San Jose firefighters grew to six confirmed cases, with 70 others who may have been exposed still being monitored, officials said.