



MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — On the same day organizers of the fabled Boston Marathon announced a race postponement, organizers of the Dipsea Race, the oldest cross-country running event and among the oldest foot races of any kind in the U.S., announced the cancellation because of coronavirus fears.

The annual 7.5 mile (12 km) race from Mill Valley, over Muir Woods and down to Stinson Beach, ran its 109th race last year. Dipsea committee member Chris Knez offered the following statement:

It is with great regret that the 2020 Dipsea Race has been canceled.

The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance to the Dipsea Race Committee. Given the rapid developments and danger involving the COVID-19 coronavirus, we regretfully have chosen to cancel this year’s race.

Due to many other circumstances beyond our control we are also unable to reschedule the Dipsea Race for later in the summer. The race used to be held in August back in the 1970’s but concerns from the county over fire danger and congestion caused by the race along with first responders occupied with the race deemed it critical that the race not be held in fire season. We also have the issue with the Muir Woods creek levels, the salmon spawn and owl mating season to contend with. These are but a few of the complications that prevent the race from being rescheduled.

The next Dipsea Race will be on Sunday, June 13th, 2021. We thank you all for your continued support and involvement with the Dipsea Race and look forward to meeting up again at next year’s race.